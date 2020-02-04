ALTON - The Marquette Catholic St. Baldrick’s Day event last Friday was once again emotional and moving because of the participation of families with loved ones present battling cancer.

A total of $11,612 has been raised as of Tuesday online from the St. Baldrick’s event, said Beth DeCourcey, the student council moderator and also an advanced government placement instructor. A total of 26 participated in the head-shaving activity this year.

“We were trying to make our goal of $7,000 and now we hope to send in $13,000,” DeCourcey said. “I still have some cash and checks coming in to count.”

DeCourcey said seeing people who benefit from this fundraiser and its research leaves quite an impact on the Marquette Catholic students.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a not-for-profit organization with the aim of raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer. The name of the foundation is not associated with a recognized Saint of the Catholic Church but is founded on wordplay and appropriation of the title sainthood.

“It’s a positive event,” DeCourcey said. “It is also a great way to give back to the community.”

