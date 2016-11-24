MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, STAUNTON 17: Marquette Catholic threw a first-quarter shutout on Staunton, taking a 26-0 lead at quarter time and going to a 43-3 lead at the half as the Explorers moved in the Gold Bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic with a 58-17 win over Staunton Wednesday night.

The Explorers went to 2-0 on the year with the win.

Reagan Snyder led the Explorers with 17 points, with Nick Hemann and Isaiah Ervin each scoring 10. Lucas Sievers led the Bulldogs with eight points, with Brady Kinder adding five.

Marquette was awarded a bye into the Gold Bracket semifinals, where they will meet the MEL-Gillespie winner at 7 p.m. Friday in Hooks Gym.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, MADISON 45: A 13-3 opening term set the tone for the game as Piasa Southwestern defeated Madison 57-45 at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Classic Wednesday night in Edwardsville.

The win put the Birds at 2-0 on the year and earned them a spot in the Gold Bracket for bracket-play competition Friday and Saturday; they'll have a bye into the semifinals.

Justin Bailey led Piasa with 26 points, including eight three-pointers; Ben Lowis added 11 and Collin Baumgartner nine. The Trojans were led by Kendall Kennedy's 11 points, with Vince Wilson adding seven.

Southwestern will play the Waterloo Gibault-Freeburg winner at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Hooks Gym.

GILLESPIE 61, ROXANA 52: Gillespie got out to a 30-20 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Roxana 61-52 in a pool-play game of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Wednesday night.

The Shells fell to 1-1 on the year and went to the Silver Bracket of the tournament.

Zach Golenor led the Shells with 17 points, with Cody McMillian adding 13 points and Zack Haas 10. Nick Price led the Miners with 29 points with Tate Wargo adding 12.

Roxana meets Marissa at 10 a.m. Friday at Hooks Gym on the MEL campus; the winner moves into a 4 p.m. Friday game against Staunton.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 61, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 37: Waterloo Gibault got out to a 16-6 quarter-time lead on East Alton-Wood River and went on to a 61-37 win in both teams' final pool play contest at the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off Classic Wednesday.

The loss put the Oilers into the Bronze Bracket for the bracket-play portion of the tournament beginning Friday morning.

Jake Roustio led the Oilers with 16 points, with Zach Wells adding six and Jamie Roustio four. Trevor Davis led the Hawks with 18 points, with Colin Kessler adding 12 and Garrett Rueter 10.

The Oilers meet the MEL JV team at noon Friday in the auxiliary gym on the MEL campus; the winner meets Bunker Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the bracket's semifinals.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

GOLD BRACKET (ALL GAMES IN HOOKS GYM)

Metro East Lutheran vs. Gillespie, 1 p.m.

Waterloo Gibault vs. Freeburg, 2:30 p.m.

MEL-Gillespie winner vs. Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gibault-Freeburg winner vs. Piasa Southwestern, 8:30 p.m.

SILVER BRACKET (ALL GAMES IN HOOKS GYM)

Marissa vs. Roxana, 10 a.m.

Odin vs. Valmeyer, 11:30 a.m.

Marissa-Roxana winner vs. Staunton, 4 p.m.

Odin-Valmeyer winner vs. Madison, 5:30 p.m.

BRONZE BRACKET (ALL GAMES IN AUXILIARY GYM)

Litchfield vs. Dupo, 10:30 a.m.

East Alton-Wood River vs. Metro East Lutheran JV, noon

Litchfield-Dupo winner vs. Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 6 p.m.

EAWR-MEL JV winner vs. Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.

