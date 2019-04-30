EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic scored six runs in the second inning and jumped to a 9-0 lead in the fifth in going on to an 11-2 win over Metro-East Lutheran Monday afternoon in a game played at Metro-East.

In the second, with one out, Murphy Youngblood and Carli Foesterling hit back-to-back singles, and after a fielder’s choice forced Youngblood at third, an infield hit by Makensie Card loaded the bases. Kiley Beth Kirchner reached on an error to score Foesterling, and Haley Porter walked to force in another run. Jada Johnson was hit by a pitch to bring home the third run, and Kyra Green reached on an error to bring in Kirchner. Sydney Ehrman singled home two runs to make the score 6-0 before Youngblood grounded out to end the inning.

Green hit a one-out homer in the fourth to increase the Marquette lead to 7-0, then in the fifth, Card led off the inning with a double, and Kirchner singled Card in with the eighth run. Porter then singled, and Johnson hit an RBI single to left to score Kirchner to make it 9-0 for the Explorers.

The Knights got a run back in the bottom of the inning, starting with a lead-off walk to Sidney Vetter, who went to second on a ground out, and scored on an RBI double to center by Alyssa Seavers.

In the top of the sixth, Marquette added on two more runs, as Foersterling scored on an error, and Kirchner singled home Abigali Porter. Metro-East got their final run in the bottom of the inning, as with one out, Amber Keplar reached on an error that scored Sami Kasting with the Knights’ second run. The Knights threatened again in the seventh with a lead off single by Olivia Halusen and a double by Seavers, but could not score as Youngblood got the side out to preserve the 11-2 win.

Card had three hits in the game, while Kirchner also had three hits and two RBIs, and both Johnson and Ehrman both drove home a pair of runs. Seavers had two hits and an RBI for the Knights, while Halusen had the other Metro-East hit.

Youngblood went all the way for Marquette, fanning four.

The Explorers are now 16-7, and next play at Collinsville on Wednesday, then at Carrollton next Monday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m. Metro-East hosts Triad on Tuesday in a 4:15 p.m. start, then is at Lebanon on Wednesday and Trenton Wesclin next Monday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

