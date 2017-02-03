ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School soccer star Annabelle Copleland is headed to St. Louis University on a scholarship.

Copeland made it official on Wednesday at Marquette Catholic in front of family, friends and a large contingency of Marquette students.

Marquette Catholic coach Steve Mitchell said that Copeland is both a “great leader and great player.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“St. Louis U. is a Division I school, so this is quite an accomplishment,” Mitchell said. “She was our Player of the Year last year as a senior. “

Copeland she is “really excited” about her opportunity to play for St. Louis U., so close to home.

“I plan to major in bio chemistry,” Copeland said. “Ultimately, my education comes first. I am looking forward to playing soccer close to home and St. Louis U. is such a good school academically.”

Copeland, a midfielder, said soccer has always been a part of her and she couldn’t imagine not continuing on in college. She said she feels she couldn’t have picked a better place than St. Louis U.

More like this: