BOYS SOCCER

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

IHSA CLASS 1A FREEBURG SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Chris Hartrich had a hat track for Marquette Catholic in their Tuesday night 4-1 win over Breese Central in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 1A Freeburg Sectional.

The win ran the Explorers' record to 14-6-3 on the year and sent them to Friday evening's sectional final against Belleville Althoff, 4-0 winners over the host Midgets Tuesday; the final is set for 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner taking on the Macon Meridian Sectional winner Oct. 24 in the Raymond Lincolnwood Super-Sectional. The Cougars were eliminated at 11-11-3.

Noah McClintock scored the first goal for MCHS in the opening minute before Hartrich's three-goal outburst.

The Super-Sectional match begins at 6:30 p.m., with the winner going to the Class 1A state tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria the weekend of Oct. 27-28.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Calhoun, Belleville East, Triad Advance In Softball Playoffs
May 28, 2025
Uhles Has Three Hits, Three RBIs, Flowers Fans Five, Hawks Win Calhoun Softball Sectional 5-1 Over Warriors
May 31, 2025
BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Mo.: Thijson Heard Hits Over .400 For MELHS Baseball Squad In 2025
Jul 31, 2025
McGivney's Mia Range Advances Once Again To IHSA Class 1A High Jump State Finals, Is Poised For Saturday
May 22, 2025
Belleville East's Zoe Peters Drives In 4 RBIs In Regional Softball Championship Win Over Belleville West
Jun 2, 2025

 