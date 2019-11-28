MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38, ROXANA 35: Spencer Cox was Marquette's leading scorer for the second straight game, putting in 14 points, while Cortez Harris and Brett Terry each had six points as the Explorers outscored Roxana 8-5 in a very close final quarter after the teams were tied 30-30 at the end of the third quarter, to win and advance to the semifinals.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

It was a close contest all the way, with Marquette holding an 8-2 lead after one, but the Shells cut the advantage to 18-14 at halftime, and drawing level after three to set up the final period.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 14 points, while Drew Beckman added 11 and Parris White scored seven.

The Explorers move up to 2-0, while the Shells are now 1-1.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Roundup - Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 - Semith's 21 Points Powers Tigers Past Maroons, Carlinville, O'Fallon Girls Notch Wins
Feb 14, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 - Southwestern, MELHS, Calhoun, Althoff, Triad, Post Boys Regional Wins
Feb 27, 2025
Play It Again Sports Friday, Feb. 7-Saturday, Feb. 8, Roundup
Feb 10, 2025
Buttry Shines In Weekend Games, Oilers Play Tough Matchups With Roxana and Marquette Catholic
Feb 10, 2025
Bishop Scores 17 Points, Heard Adds 14, Metro-East Lutheran Boys Go To Sweet Sixteen With 59-40 Win Over Brown County  
Mar 6, 2025

 