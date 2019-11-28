MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38, ROXANA 35: Spencer Cox was Marquette's leading scorer for the second straight game, putting in 14 points, while Cortez Harris and Brett Terry each had six points as the Explorers outscored Roxana 8-5 in a very close final quarter after the teams were tied 30-30 at the end of the third quarter, to win and advance to the semifinals.

It was a close contest all the way, with Marquette holding an 8-2 lead after one, but the Shells cut the advantage to 18-14 at halftime, and drawing level after three to set up the final period.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gavin Huffman led Roxana with 14 points, while Drew Beckman added 11 and Parris White scored seven.

The Explorers move up to 2-0, while the Shells are now 1-1.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: