ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' golf team ended their season with a sixth-place finish in the Class 1A Girls Sectional Monday at the Salem Country Club.

Lilly Montague and Ava Bartosiak both led the Explorers with a 91 each, while Reese Livingstone had a 94, Jenna Dean shot a 101, Karly Reiter fired a 103 and Ava Heinz carded a 110.

Marquette Catholic Coach Deb Walsh was proud of her girls and said they gave everything they could to succeed at the sectional.

"In post-season play, teams need to be playing at their peak performance levels," she said. "I felt we were at that peak and in a great place after the regional win. We knew we were paired against great teams and we would need to stick to our game. The girls scored very well on the front nine.

"The girls played to the best of their ability and had incredible concentration. The play was very slow and maintaining our focus was difficult. Eventually, we allowed the slow pace to deplete our energy. I have always believed this team had the talent and commitment to be successful.

"Our seniors, Ava Bartosiak, Lilly Montague, Jenna Dean, and Karly Reiter provided outstanding leadership and dedication to the success of our season. Junior Ava Heinz and Freshman Reese Livingstone now have the knowledge to take the reins for next season. I am so proud of each of their performances because I know they gave 100 percent to the post-season."

