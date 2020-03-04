Marquette Catholic Sectional Final Basketball Game Schedule Set Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Marquette Catholic High School boys’ basketball team will play for the Sectional Championship at the Shelbyville Sectional Final on Friday, March 6 at 7:00. Tickets are available at the Marquette Athletic office now until 1:00 Friday and are $6 each. There will be a fan bus available for Marquette Students. Friday Schedule at Shelbyville 5:00 p.m. Doors open to public 5:35 p.m. 3 pt. shooting warm Up (Spencer Cox of Marquette Catholic will be shooting) Article continues after sponsor message 5:38 p.m. Country Financial 3 pt. shooting contest 6:40 p.m. Star 15-minute warm-up 6:55 p.m. National Anthem and Player Introduction 7:00 p.m. Tip-off More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending