ROXANA – The Marquette Catholic softball team pushed across three runs in the eighth inning as the Explorers defeated Roxana 5-2 in a game played Tuesday afternoon at Roxana Community Park.

Jada Johnson started the inning with a double to right, then scored on Kyra Green’s RBI single. A Taylor Whitehead infield single advanced Green to third, and an error by the center fielder on a fly ball by Abigail Porter scored Green. A Murphy Youngblood base hit scored courtesy runner Jordyn Scaife with the final run of the game.

Johnson was three-for-four for the Explorers, while Kiley Beth Kirchner, Whitehead and Carli Foersterling each had two hits. Green, Youngblood and Makensie Card each had one hit. Green, Porter and Youngblood all had RBIs.

Abigail Stahlhut had the only two hits on the day for the Shells, one being a two-run homer. The RBIs were the only ones of the day.

Whitehead scattered the two Roxana hits while fanning 20 in gaining a complete game win. Taylor Nolan struck out two for the Shells.

Marquette improves to 4-0 on the season, and hosts Columbia Wednesday afternoon in a 4:30 p.m. start. The Explorers then play at Civic Memorial on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. and travel to Hardin Calhoun on Saturday in an 11 a.m. start.

Roxana falls to 4-3 and will host Granite City on Saturday, with the first pitch coming at 11 a.m. The Shells continue their home stand on Apr. 1 against Jersey, with a 4:30 p.m. start, and Apr. 3 against backyard rival East Alton-Wood River in a 4 p.m. first pitch.

