Marquette Catholic Rolls Past Granite City 7-2 in Girls Tennis Match

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' tennis squad rolled past Granite City 7-2 in a match Thursday at Granite City. Marquette resumes play this weekend in the Robert A. Logan Classic Tournament in Alton. This is a summary of Marquette's wins, led by Leah Hoefert with both singles and a doubles win with Kaya Theis.

Singles : Leah Hoefert vs. E. VanBuskirk 6-2, 6-1 Emilie Berkenbile vs.R. Loftus 6-2, 6-3 Kaya Theis vs. V. Black 6-2, 6-3 Monica Wendle vs. D. Popmarkoff 6-0, 6-4 Grace Schulz vs. R. Ulrich 4-6, 6-2, 3-10 tiebreaker Betsy Gross vs. A. Thomas 1-6, 6-3, 3-10, tiebreaker Doubles: Hoefert/Thies vs. Loftus/Black 8-4 Berkenbile/Wendle vs. Kirksey/Krueger 8-3 Anna Joehl/Nina Walters vs. Vaughn/Brooksner 8-1