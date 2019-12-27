JERSEYVILLE - Adrenna Snipes led Marquette with 22 points, while Abby Williams scored 12 points and Jillian Nelson had 11 points to help Marquette Catholic beat Carrollton 62-59 in the Jersey Holiday Tournament on Friday.

Marquette and Carrolton were tied 18-18 after the first quarter, but Marquette came back to take a 33-32 lead at the half and extended it to 51-44 after three-quarters. Marquette then extended the lead to 62-59 to win.

Ava Uhles led Carrolton with 19 points.