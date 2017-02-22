Edwardsville head boys basketball coach Mike Waldo receives a special plaque from Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes after a recent Tigers' game.EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Director Jack Holmes made a special presentation to Edwardsville head boys basketball coach Mike Waldo after the Alton-Edwardsville game recently.

Holmes gave Waldo a plaque commemorating Waldo’s 700 wins as a coach. On the plaque, it indicated Waldo’s first 87 wins were as the head coach of Marquette for five years.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These are great memories,” Holmes said of Waldo’s 87 wins in the history of Marquette basketball.

The plaque read: “Congratulations to our good friend Coach Mike Waldo for winning his 700th game on February 7, 2017, versus De Smet Jesuit High School. We gave you your start, you gave us your best! Great memories! Your friends at Alton-Marquette Catholic High School, February 2017.”

More like this:

“Locked In” Griffins Complete Conference Sweep Over Marquette
Mar 27, 2025
Arbuthnot Becomes 10th Inductee In Shells Athletic Hall of Fame
Feb 15, 2025
CSUN Golf Star Gracie Piar, A Marquette Catholic State Champion, Seeks Support for Giving Day
Mar 6, 2025
Redbirds Defend ‘The Nest’ – Beat Edwardsville For Regional Title
Mar 1, 2025
Tigers End Postseason Slump – Headed To Alton Regional Final Against Hosting Redbirds
Feb 27, 2025

 