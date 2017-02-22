EDWARDSVILLE – Marquette Catholic High School Athletic Director Jack Holmes made a special presentation to Edwardsville head boys basketball coach Mike Waldo after the Alton-Edwardsville game recently.

Holmes gave Waldo a plaque commemorating Waldo’s 700 wins as a coach. On the plaque, it indicated Waldo’s first 87 wins were as the head coach of Marquette for five years.

“These are great memories,” Holmes said of Waldo’s 87 wins in the history of Marquette basketball.

The plaque read: “Congratulations to our good friend Coach Mike Waldo for winning his 700th game on February 7, 2017, versus De Smet Jesuit High School. We gave you your start, you gave us your best! Great memories! Your friends at Alton-Marquette Catholic High School, February 2017.”

