WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic knocked out 14 hits for 14 runs in a 14-5 triumph over East Alton-Wood River High School Monday at Wood River.

The Explorers’ Luke Simmons pitched a nearly flawless game in five innings. He tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts. Simmons was the winning pitcher. Adam Harrison and Liam Maher came in relief of Simmons for the win.

Brady McAfee smacked three hits to lead Marquette, while Zach Weinman, Harrison and Konnor Morrisey each had two hits. Ethan Kopsie, Garrett Weiner, Nick Messinger, John Blachford and Maher added hits.

Murray, Westbrook, Liley and Roustio were the only Oilers’ hitters.

Marquette scored two runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third and nine in the seventh inning to clinch the game. East Alton-Wood River scored two in the third, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

