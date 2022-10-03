ALTON - Brenton Lyons ran for 134 yards and scored twice, while Zaylon Sisk ran for the other touchdown as Nokomis won over a highly competitive Marquette Catholic team 20-7 in a football game played at Public School Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Explorers played very well in holding the Redskins to 20 points and showed resiliency and heart all throughout the contest. Each week, Marquette Catholic's young group is gaining experience under head coach Leon McElrath III and the Explorers have strong hopes for future success.

Nokomis was able to use their ground game to wear out Marquette and go on to the win, gaining 249 yards on the ground.

Nathan Hamburg scored the Explorers' touchdown and Max Cogan kicked through the extra point.

Article continues after sponsor message

Quarterback Brody Steele was two-of-five passing for 22 yards for the Redskins, while Drake Taylor caught two passes for 22 yards for Nokomis.

The Explorers are now 0-6 and play their final home game of the season next Friday night against St. Louis Priory Catholic in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Public School Stadium.

The Redskins are now 2-4 on the year.

The Explorers then travel to Bloomington Central Catholic for a 1 p.m. encounter on Saturday, Oct. 15, then close the season at Roxana with a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, matchup.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: