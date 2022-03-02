FLORA - Marquette Catholic’s boys' basketball team played what Head Coach Steve Medford described as “an almost perfect game” but fell to Teutopolis 40-33 in a close IHSA Class 2A Sectional encounter at Flora on Tuesday night.

“The boys had an opportunity to play a big game on a big stage and that can go a long way for youth,” Coach Medford said. “It allows them to see and understand the importance of margin of error. We talk about margin of error in games a lot to our kids. When you play the kind of games we did Tuesday against Teutopolis, it helps to understand the margin of error concept. Hopefully, we can build on that for next season.”

Senior Owen Williams closed out his career as the Explorers’ leading scorer in the game with 10 points.

Parker Macias added 9 points and Braden Kline contributed 8 points. Macias, a junior, and Kline, a sophomore, both will return for the Explorers next season.

Junior James Niebrugge led T-Town with 11 points in the game.

Marquette closes with a 19-12 overall record. Coach Medford said the loss of Williams will be “huge” for his team, but he is excited about the players who will return for next year.

“I thought our guys did a really good job overall this season,” he said. “They played really hard and competed. They got better at the end of the year.

"If we had competed like we did the last few weeks, we would have had an even better season. As long as the kids put in the time and effort and improve their physical strength, we should have a good season next year.”

