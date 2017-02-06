Marquette Catholic's Shelby JonesCOLLINSVILLE – Marquette Catholic started bowling teams for boys and girls this season.

The Explorers did not qualify as a team for Saturday's IHSA Belleville East girls bowling sectional at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville, but is sending an individual to the sectional, junior Shelby Jones, who finished the day in second among individuals advancing to the sectional with a six-game total of 1,127 and a high game of 209.

“I've been bowling most of my life,” Jones said. “I didn't bowl my freshman and sophomore years because our school didn't have a team. I'm happy to be back.

“It's really exciting (to have the opportunity to represent Marquette in the sectional); I'm just for the opportunity to have a team for my school. I get out here with teammates and make new friends. It's a good experience.”

Jones' goals for the sectional are simple – just try to bowl the best she can. “It's a privilege just to make it that far,” Jones said. “I just had a great day and I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

Play at the sectional begins at 9 a.m. Saturday; the top four teams and top five individuals from non-qualifying teams move on to the state tournament at Cherry Bowl in Rockford Feb. 17-18.

