EDWARDSVILLE - Two area teams will take on the challenge of Mt. Vernon High School's baseball team Friday afternoon in some specially organized contests.

The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team will play Mt. Vernon High School in a game at Simmons Field at S.I.U. Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Mt. Vernon has the field reserved for a doubleheader and will play Jersey at 4 p.m.

