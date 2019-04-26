Marquette Catholic, Jersey Baseball Teams Face Mt. Vernon in Doubleheader Friday at SIUE
April 26, 2019 1:01 PM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Two area teams will take on the challenge of Mt. Vernon High School's baseball team Friday afternoon in some specially organized contests.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team will play Mt. Vernon High School in a game at Simmons Field at S.I.U. Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Mt. Vernon has the field reserved for a doubleheader and will play Jersey at 4 p.m.
More like this:
Highland Set To Join South Seven Conference In 2026-27, Mississippi Valley Conference Will Fold After The Next School Year
Mar 25, 2025
Blanchard Wins Individual Title, Mascoutah Wins Mt. Vernon Girls Bowling Team Sectional Title, Panthers, Kahoks Also Advance
Feb 17, 2025