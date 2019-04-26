Marquette Catholic, Jersey Baseball Teams Face Mt. Vernon in Doubleheader Friday at SIUE Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Two area teams will take on the challenge of Mt. Vernon High School's baseball team Friday afternoon in some specially organized contests. Article continues after sponsor message The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team will play Mt. Vernon High School in a game at Simmons Field at S.I.U. Edwardsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. Mt. Vernon has the field reserved for a doubleheader and will play Jersey at 4 p.m. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending