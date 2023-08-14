ALTON - Tickets for Marquette Catholic High School’s Mega Raffle are on sale starting today, Aug. 14. One lucky ticket holder will win $50,000.

The mega raffle drawing is on Sept. 23 during Marquette’s Homecoming Block Party. But in the weeks leading up to it, there will also be weekly early bird drawings for $1,000. Marquette families have the chance to win free tuition for their student by selling raffle tickets.

“The profit directly supports Marquette Catholic High School, and so it’s one of our bigger fundraisers for sure,” said Mary Hough, Marquette’s Director of Development and raffle organizer. “I think a lot of people, when they purchase their tickets, they want to win that money for sure. But they also know they’re supporting the school. It’s a great fundraiser for us.”

Marquette will celebrate the raffle and the beginning of the school year with a Mega Raffle Kickoff Party on Aug. 19 after the football team’s blue-gray game. Families are invited to Johnson’s Corner to mingle and witness the first early bird drawing that night at 10 p.m.

The early bird drawings will happen every Friday leading up to the homecoming football game on Sept. 22. Carrollton Bank and Liberty Bank sponsor the early bird drawings. Early bird winners will still be entered for a chance to win the mega raffle with the $50,000 prize.

The mega raffle will be held during homecoming weekend. While students enjoy the homecoming dance on Sept. 23, Marquette invites parents, alumni and future Marquette families to attend a Homecoming Block Party in front of the school. A beer tent and food will be available, and Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos will provide live music. The winning ticket will be drawn at 9:45 p.m.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Hough added. “People get really excited about it, especially our weekly drawings leading up to [the mega raffle]. The earlier you buy your tickets, the more chances you have to win those early bird drawings. So we get ticket sales kind of fast and furious those first couple of weeks, because people want to be in the early drawings.”

One ticket is $50. Buy two and get one free, plus a coupon card with discounts at local shops and restaurants. To get your tickets now, go to marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle. You can also purchase them at the Development Office on campus during school hours. Marquette students and families are selling tickets as well; students are entered into a drawing for free tuition for every ten tickets they sell.

