ALTON Marquette Catholic High School has hired current FC Adrenaline Dance Coach Danielle Lusicic to lead the Explorers Dance program, effective immediately.

Lusicic is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Edwardsville High School and is a Marquette graduate.

“Ms. Lusicic danced on the Marquette dance team when she was a student here," said Jack Holmes, Marquette Catholic Athletic Director. "She was selected among several qualified candidates and can’t wait to get started here now as the coach. She is a life-long dancer who brings a great deal of passion and professionalism to this position."

