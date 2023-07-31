ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will unveil a new weight room at the start of the school year.

In addition to normal summer maintenance projects, the school has spent the last few months preparing the weight room for student use. Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said that the project was completed with the students in mind.

“It’s definitely been the big project,” Harmon said. “It’s been a process for sure, but it’s hopefully on the horizon, and it’s going to be really nice when it gets completed.”

The space, located on Marquette’s campus, previously served as a locker room. Harmon explained that they removed a few ventilation walls and extra equipment to restore the area for the weight room to its “bare bones.” Now, it’s in the process of being painted and refurbished so that it’s ready for students to use as soon as the school year starts on Aug. 17.

“That’s definitely what we’re looking forward to the most, is having a new space for the kids. That’s really what it’s about,” Harmon said. “And that’s what any educator or administrator is going to tell you. It’s about the look on the kids’ faces when they’re excited to see something new. Definitely, we’re excited about that.”

For more information about the upcoming school year at Marquette Catholic High School, visit their official website.

