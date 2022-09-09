ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School Homecoming activities kick off on Monday, September 12, with Spirit Week which is organized by Student Council. The students spend time decorating and having fun activities planned for each day of Homecoming Week which includes Themed Dress up days which also bring awareness to local charities and cancer organizations.

This year's Homecoming Court will be introduced at Johnson's Corner at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, which will include a caravan led by the MCHS Drumline to the Public School Stadium field. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Homecoming Dance at Marquette is the following Saturday, Sept. 17, and Homecoming Week at MCHS will end with a Homecoming Mass beginning at noon on Sunday, September 18, at Alumni Plaza.

"The students and faculty are looking forward to a fun, eventful week celebrating all things Marquette!" - Nichole Stevenson, Student Council Moderator, said.

