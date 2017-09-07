Marquette Catholic High School in search of a new coach
ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is hiring a new girls’ soccer coach.
Interested applicants are asked to pick up an application form at the athletic office at the school.
Applications should be accompanied with a letter of interest and resume that must include references.
Additional information may be obtained by the call the athletic office at 618-463-0583 ext. 226.