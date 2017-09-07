ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School is hiring a new girls’ soccer coach.

Interested applicants are asked to pick up an application form at the athletic office at the school.

Applications should be accompanied with a letter of interest and resume that must include references.

Additional information may be obtained by the call the athletic office at 618-463-0583 ext. 226.

 