ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School in Alton announced their new Athletic Director Brian Hoener at a press event Tuesday afternoon. Hoener’s position was announced by Principal Michael Slaughter and retiring Athletic Director Jack Holmes.

Hoener currently serves as the Alton Marquette Catholic girls soccer head coach. Hoener will keep that role along with becoming the new athletic director. He will start on July 1, 2020. The announcement was both an exciting and bittersweet one, as Marquette will say goodbye to Holmes who has served as athletic director for many years. Principal Michael Slaughter also spoke of saying goodbye to Holmes.

“We are losing, due to retirement, a very very good man to work with, a very good athletic director and a man who I know is going to be there helping our new A.D. as much as he needs help," Slaughter said.

Hoener will be working closely with Holmes during his time leading up to starting in July, to get a feel for being the athletic director at the high school. Holmes, who is excited about his retirement spoke highly of Hoener, saying the athletic program will be in great hands.

“We are proud of the success in our athletic programs. The leader of the athletic department is one of the most important jobs in this building. We believe we have found the right person to lead our athletic department, Mr. Brian Hoener,” said Jack Holmes.

Hoener is very experienced in both coaching and administrative positions. His background includes graduating from Fontbonne University, where he later became the assistant athletic director and head women’s soccer coach. He has worked as interim athletic director, assistant athletic director, sports information director, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee director, and Student Center Director. His accomplishments include being the only coach in SLIAC history to win a conference championship in both men’s and women’s sport. He has been recognized seven times as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. His teams have gone to five conference championships, three NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, and two conference tournament championships.

“I just want to start off by thanking the board, thanking the hiring committee, and thanking Principal Slaughter and Mr. Holmes for this opportunity. I’m extremely excited about it, I feel privileged to be here. I’ve coached here now for the past two years. One of the main reasons I had an interest in the position was because the people I have been able to meet and have been associated with over the past two years.

"From teachers to administrators, to the coaches, it has been a great experience. There are very good people working here and I’m excited about having the opportunity to work with good people and to work with good students. And continue the excellence here in the classroom and on that field that Marquette has demonstrated over the past several years. So I’m excited happy to be here and looking forward to getting started,” said Hoener.

