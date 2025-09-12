ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls tennis squad was spectacular in every match in a 9-0 triumph over Granite City at Gordon Moore Park. Granite City also played the Explorers in close fashion in several matches and showed significant talent on its squad from the No. 1 players all the way down to the last ones on varsity.

Marquette's Maddie Waters defeated Ellie Taylor at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1, the Explorers' Izzy Hough topped Gabby Gutierrez 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Marquette's Sarah Moehn won the No. 3 singles match over Emilee Connolly of Granite City 6-2, 6-0 and at No. 4, the Explorers' Mia Lopez defeated Peyton Shipley 6-2, 6-2.

Finley Stevenson won the No. 5 singles match for the Explorers 6-0, 6-3 over Chloe Book and Sophia Lamere won at No. 6 singles over Jersey Egbert of Granite City, 6-1, 6-2.

These were the doubles results:

No. 1 - Waters-Taylor over Bryson-Connolly 8-4

No. 2 - Hough-Lopez over Gutierrez-Shipley 8-2

No. 3 - Holly Forrester-Juliana Urhahn over Sophie McCullough-Cate Smallie 9-8.

