ALTON – In their first home game of the season, the Marquette Catholic High School girls’ basketball team defeated the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 55-25 Monday night.

“It feels great,” Marquette coach Lee Green said. “Since day one when I took this job, we’ve been preaching defense and playing as hard as you can play. Offensively, we’ve been teaching about fast breaking every time.”

Green replaced former coach, Meagan Hanlon, and has been working with the girls since the summer.

The Explorer offense got off to a great start in the first, tacking on 17 points to the board. In comparison, the Oilers could only bring in four points in the first.

The slow start for the Oilers maintained throughout the game. The team couldn’t break double digits for points scored in each quarter, having scored 6, 8 and 7 points in the second, third and fourth respectively. In contrast, the Explorers scored 14 points in both the second and third quarters and scored 10 in the fourth.

“I know they’re good for their age, but they’re very young,” EAWR coach Emily Van Natta said. “It’s not that they’re bad, but they need to grow. They’re playing against strong veteran 17 and 18-year-old players when they’re 15 and 16.”

Though the team may be young, they are showing their strengths on defense. Throughout the course of the game, the Oilers kept a solid screening game went in for the steal on several occasions.

East Alton-Alton Wood River host Greenville on Tuesday, Nov. 29 while Marquette hosts Gillespie at 6 tonight.

