ALTON - On Saturday, May 7, 2022, the Marquette Girls Softball players will be playing Red Bud High School at home at 11 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, and it will be a special day for the team.

The Marquette girls have been participating in the “Hits for the Cure” in Peoria for several years. The Explorers have supported a girl fighting cancer as their “bat girl” and her name is Karly Rathbun.

Due to weather conditions in Peoria, they were not able to have the “Hits for the Cure” this year. Chloe Peterson, Hits for the Cure CEO, who as a child had cancer, has arranged for Karly to come to the Marquette game Saturday and be their “bat girl”.

"We hope that everyone can come out and support Marquette Girls Softball and 'Karly' and the 'Hits for the Cure' program," the Marquette Catholic athletic department said.

