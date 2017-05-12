EDWARDSVILLE — Three Marquette Catholic players — Emma Nicholson, Emma Taylor and Grace Frost — each went three-for-five with a combined 10 RBIs as the Explorers defeated Metro-East Lutheran 20-0 in five innings in a girls’ softball game Friday at MEL.

Taylor had a triple and home run as part of a six RBI day to lead the way for Marquette. Frost also homered for the Explorers. Meghan Schoman struck out eight and walked no one in three innings of work to record the win. Taylor Whitehead struck out four in two innings.

Marquette scored in every inning, the biggest being a seven-run fourth.

The Knights managed only three hits, doubles by Amber Keplar and Olivia Halusan and a single by Kyleigh Isbell.