ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took the win over the Roxana Shells in girls varsity golf at Belk Park Wednesday afternoon, 172-231.

Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh led the Explorers each shooting 41 for the day.

Kathy Kratschmer wasn't far behind at 44 and Sarah Gratton shot a 46 for the day to give Marquette the win 172-231.

Roxana's Bailey Sharp Mack was the medalist with a score of 37.