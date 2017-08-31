Marquette Catholic girls seal golf win against Roxana
August 31, 2017 9:53 AM August 31, 2017 1:34 PM
ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took the win over the Roxana Shells in girls varsity golf at Belk Park Wednesday afternoon, 172-231.
Ellie Kane and Lauren Walsh led the Explorers each shooting 41 for the day.
Kathy Kratschmer wasn't far behind at 44 and Sarah Gratton shot a 46 for the day to give Marquette the win 172-231.
Roxana's Bailey Sharp Mack was the medalist with a score of 37.