Marquette Catholic girls in a previous game against Brussels. (File photo)

WATERLOO - Marquette Catholic's girls basketball team won its 10th game of the season with only one defeat 70-45 over host Waterloo Gibault in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic. The girls play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship of the tourney against Columbia.

Columbia defeated Red Bud 54-21 Thursday night.

Lauren Fischer paced the Explorers with 26 points against Waterloo Gibault and Taylor Aguirre also contributed a key 13 points. Lila Snider had 10 points and Peyton Kline nine points to the Explorers' balanced scoring attack against Waterloo Gibault. Gibault fell to 7-5 with the loss to Marquette.

Riverbender.com will be on hand to report on the Marquette Catholic-Columbia title game on Saturday...

