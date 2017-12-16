Marquette Catholic girls play against Columbia for Gibault Candy Cane Classic title Saturday
WATERLOO - Marquette Catholic's girls basketball team won its 10th game of the season with only one defeat 70-45 over host Waterloo Gibault in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic. The girls play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship of the tourney against Columbia.
Columbia defeated Red Bud 54-21 Thursday night.
Lauren Fischer paced the Explorers with 26 points against Waterloo Gibault and Taylor Aguirre also contributed a key 13 points. Lila Snider had 10 points and Peyton Kline nine points to the Explorers' balanced scoring attack against Waterloo Gibault. Gibault fell to 7-5 with the loss to Marquette.
Riverbender.com will be on hand to report on the Marquette Catholic-Columbia title game on Saturday...
