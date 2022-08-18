ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s girls' golf team won a triangular match on Wednesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

The Explorers’ Ava Bartosiak and Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten were medalists with a tie score of 38.

Alton’s Addison Kenney scored a 44, while teammate Samantha Eales had a 46. Lydia Fine had a 61 and Makaylah Harrington had a 63 for the Redbirds.

Other Marquette scorers were Lily Montague with a 46, Karly Reiter with a 48, and Jenna Dean with a 52.

Paige Yakstis had a solid outing for McGivney with a 52, Riana Thakker had a score of 60, and Kendall Richmann had a 62.

Marquette Catholic girls golf coach Deb Walsh said she was pleased with her squad’s effort.

“They are playing really well,” she said of her Explorers. “This was our second match and we grouped from the previous match and played well.”

