SALEM - The IHSA Girls Golf Class 1A Salem Sectional on Monday at Salem was met with gusty winds and rain which made the course a little harder.

Marquette Catholic's girls' golf team was led by Gracie Piar's 72 to place second behind Mount Carmel’s Lillian Gottman who shot a 71 to win the sectional.

“We had high expectations coming into today, I felt very strong with the team we had out there, some putts didn’t drop then the wind kicked in and it made a real difference. Gracie is such an extraordinary player, she always finds a way to get the job done,” Marquette golf coach Deb Walsh said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers placed fourth out of eight teams. They shot a 340 as a team. The other local team was Civic Memorial who placed eighth and was led by Sophee Brown who shot a 92. The overall winner of the team competition was Mount Carmel.

Marquette’s other scores were Audrey Cain with an 83, Clancy Maag with a 91, Ava Bartosiak with a 94, Lily Montague with a 95, and Cat Hollis finished with a 97.

CM’s Meredith Flack shot a 93, Emily DeClue with a 95, Payton Mormino with a 112, Payton Whaley with a 114, and Ellah Brown finished with a 115.

“We set some goals this year and one goal was to get here. We didn’t have the best of days here today. We had a couple of girls hit PR’s today. We are a young team and we know what we need to work on next year,” CM’s Golf coach Josh LeMond said.

Father McGivney’s Julia Stobie posted a 94 and Jersey Community High School Bria Tuttle both shot a 97 in the sectional tournament.

With COVID-19 the IHSA canceled the State Tournament.

More like this: