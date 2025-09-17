ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls golf team claimed first place Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in a home match at the Woodlands, competing against Roxana, Civic Memorial, and Waterloo Gibault. The team posted a combined score of 178 to secure the victory.

Senior Reese Livingstone was the low scorer and medalist of the night, finishing with a score of 41.

Looking ahead, Marquette’s girls golf team is scheduled to participate in several tournaments next week, including the O’Fallon Shootout at Far Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, the Gateway Metro Conference Tournament at Stonewolf Golf Course on Wednesday, and the Gary Blair Invitational at Belk Park on Thursday.

“The team showed strong performance tonight and are preparing for a busy week ahead,” said Coach Jacob Simmons.

