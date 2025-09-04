ALTON — Marquette Catholic’s girls golf team claimed the top spot in a competitive match Thursday at Woodlands Golf Course, posting a team score of 168 to outpace local rivals.

The event, held on Sept. 4, 2025, featured several area schools. Father McGivney finished second with a team total of 171, followed by Belleville Althoff with 193, Waterloo Gibault with 219, and Maryville Christian with 132.

Individually, Father McGivney’s Riana Thakker and Marquette’s Kaylee Piar tied for first place, each shooting a 39 over nine holes.

Father McGivney’s Sarah Hyten and Riley Ramsey shared third place with scores of 41. Olivia Vosse led Belleville Althoff and tied for tenth with a 47.

Waterloo Gibault’s top performer, Annika Fabie, tied for eighth place with a 45, while Maryville Christian’s Georgia Cope finished sixteenth with a score of 51.

