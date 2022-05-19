ALTON - The Marquette Catholic 4 x 800 relay team of Katie Johnson, Kailey Vickrey, Paige Rister, and Ava Certa blazed to a school record with a time of 10:56.03 in a tough field on Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.

Winnebago had the top qualifying time in the 4 x 800 of 9:46.30 with a time of Marissa Roggensack, Katherine Erb, Kaylee Woolery, and Grace Erb.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am proud of the girls,” Marquette Catholic head girls track coach Tim Turnbeaugh said. “They hung in as long as they could and this is the second year in a row for them to qualify. Kailey is a junior and the other three are sophomores so they could go back again for two more years.”

The versatile Sammy Hentrich posted an excellent time in the 200 meters of 27.59, for 17th position in the prelims out of 29 runners. Vickrey placed 26th in the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.78 in the prelims. Johnson was 24th in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:06.09.

Hentrich recorded a long jump of 4.76 meters and placed 25th in the competition, but did not make the finals.

More like this: