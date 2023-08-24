Marquette Catholic Drops Tight Girls Volleyball Match To Columbia Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic's girls' volleyball team lost at home to a tough Columbia 13-25, 25-20, 16-25 on Wednesday night. Statistical leaders for Marquette were as follows: Arista Bunn - 6 service points, 1 ace, 12 assists Rose Brangenberg - 5 kills, 10 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks Makaila Irby - 23 serve receive, 9 digs Lily Covert - 15 serve receive, 7 digs Article continues after sponsor message Marquette is now 1-3. The Explorers play Northwestern in the Roxana Girls Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. The losers play at 10 a.m. Saturday for for 11th place in the auxiliary gym and the winners play at 10 a.m. Saturday for 10th place at Milazzo Gym. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending