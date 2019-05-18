TROY - The Marquette Catholic No. 1 doubles tennis tandem of Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower is headed back to state.

The two qualified for the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament at the Triad High School Sectional in doubles competition Friday on a sunny and hot afternoon at Triad High School.

McCluskey and Bower came out strong Friday, defeating Jersey doubles players Roberts and Freand. This will be Bowers and McCluskey's second straight appearance at state together in doubles play.

Triad High School Sectional competition resumes at 8:30 a.m. today.

