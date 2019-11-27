ALTON - Marquette Catholic senior cross country and track star Riley Vickrey recently signed her letter of intent to attend Missouri Southern University next year.

Riley is the daughter of Jackie and Corey Vickrey. Her sister, Kailey, is also a member of the Marquette Catholic cross country/track team and her brother is Scott. Riley said as soon as we arrived on campus at Missouri Southern she felt right at home.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They (Missouri Southern) have an amazing team and I am really going to be pushed there,” she said. “As soon as I went on campus at the school it just felt right at Missouri Southern. They have an amazing team and I am really going to be pushed there.”

Vickrey plans to major in nursing and said Missouri Southern has an excellent nursing program.

This year she won the Madison County small-school division individual race and also the Carlinville Early Meet, the Alton Coed Invitational, and the Triad Invitational. Riley advanced through the regional and sectional cross country competition to advance to state. At state, Riley was 30th with a time of 18:14.98.

“I love running so much and I have a passion for it,” she said. “I think the reason I am good at it is I am super dedicated and I love it so much. I want to do everything I can to be better.”

More like this: