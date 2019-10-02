ALTON – Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey is off to a blockbuster start as the cross country season heads into October and post-season nears.

Vickrey blazed to first place recently in the JCH Havens Cross Country Meet at Principia College. Marquette freshman Kailey Vickrey finished in eighth place. On the boys’ side, Marquette seniors Asher Linkous finished in 11th place, Jacob Rummerfield finished in 12th place, Spencer Cox finished in 15th place and Cole DeClue finished in 20th place. The top 20 runners in each division received a medal.

Vickrey was fifth place recently in the Edwardsville Invite girls division with a time of 19:54.

“I am happy I broke 20 minutes,” she said after the Edwardsville race. “I loved the weather, it was cold and rainy, which is perfect for me.”

Vickrey has been using a lot of interval work in her conditioning and she said it is paying off.

“Last track season I changed up my training plan with more interval work and I have been getting continually better,” she said. “I am so excited about this cross-country season. This is my last season as a senior. I want to give it everything I can.”

Vickrey is verbally committed to attend Missouri Southern State University next year on a cross country/track and field scholarship. She plans to study nursing in college.

