Marquette Catholic High School Graduation Ceremony 2023

ALTON - Principal Tim Harmon views the 2023 Marquette Catholic graduating class as a group of 120 students who have been through a lot over the past four years with the COVID-19 Pandemic, but have moved beyond it and are exceptional people with bright futures ahead.

“Every few years, there is a class of students that just resonates with you as a teacher or administrator," he said. "The Marquette Catholic High School Class of 2023 was one of those classes. They have been exceptional in every way, and I am going to miss them dearly. It is bittersweet at the end of each school year as a teacher and administrator. It’s such a great feeling to know that you are sending students out into the world, ready for the next big challenge in life, but it also is difficult to know that you’re not going to get to spend the same amount of time with them anymore and that you’re not there to help them when they need it.

"You hope the best for them but also have to know that you have prepared them to go out and excel. I expect nothing but the best from our graduating class and I believe that they will go out into the world and make a difference. My wish for this class, as they take their next step in life, is that they continue to persevere in all challenges and always strive to be the best versions of themselves.

"Congratulations to the Marquette Catholic High School Graduating Class of 2023! On Explorers!”

The 2023 Marquette Catholic Graduating Class Is As Follows:

Alonso, Thomas

Antrainer, Clare

Ballinger, Nia

Bansbach, Sean

Barber, Julia

Barnerd, Juliana

Barteau, Ella

Bartosiak, Ava

Bennett, Nathan

Bober, Andrew

Bradley, Paige

Brangenberg, Joseph

Brown, Broc

Broyles, Patrice

Bunch, Sophie

Byrd, Olivia

Carroll, Meaghan

Cogan, Max

Copeland, Tessa

Davis, Dre

Dean, Jenna

DeMere, Elizabeth

Dickson, Jalynn

Doherty, Devon

Dotson, Kammyren

Eldridge, Serenity

Eveans, Rolen

Fahnestock, Charles

Ferguson, Shaun

Fink, Emily

Folarin-Hines, Jada

Gaither, Breanna

Garner, Hayden

Gerhart, Nathan

Gill, Serena

Greear, Kaitlin

Haddock, Grace

Hallopeter, Morgan

Hamberg, Nathaniel

Hartsock, Nicholas

Hawkins, Amari

Hendricks, Brody

Henke, Justin

Hentrich, Samantha

Hobson, Jessica

Hubert, James

Hughes, Leilani

Isringhausen, Stetson

Jarman, Dawson

Jarman, Delani

Kane, Matthew

Karrenbrock, Lillian

Keller, Jack

Koetting, Annabelle

Kratschmer, Olivia

Kujath, Meghan

Lamere, Ella

Lavender, Kendall

Lenhardt, Emma

Lowery, Kaden

Maag, Christian

Macias, Parker

Marsaw, Dalena

Marshall, Hanna

Martin, Abigial

Masterson, Paige

McCowan, Hudson

McDonald, Kami

Meine, Nicole

Mohrmann, Matthew

Montague, Lillian

Murray, Kylie

Nguyen, Amy

Noble, Bryce

O'Keefe, Aidan

O'Leary, Ryan

O'Leary, Shay

Oswald, Natalie

Pace, Layla

Paniagua, Myles

Patterson, Payton

Poole, Shelby

Pranger, Jackson

Rea, Caroline

Rea, Catherine

Reed, Alyssa

Reiter, Karly

Riegerix, Matthaeus

Roach, Logan

Rodgers, Haley

Roth, Andrew

Rummerfield, Rachel

Rupp, Kenny

Schuh, Kelcey

Schuster, Skyler

Schwartz, William

Scruggs, Aela

Sechrest, Grace

Sherman, Hayden

Simon, Jaiden

Spain, Jack

Spiewak, Nolan

Steib, Kelsie

Stephan, Caroline

Tesson, Edie

Thaxton, Lilian

Tinsley, Olivia

Trefny, Nicholas

Tueth, Kylie

Ventimiglia, Johnpaul

Vickrey, Kailey

Wacker, Lucy

Wahl, Michael

Warren, Nicholas

Wieckhorst, Timothy

Williams, Hayley

Wilson, Emma

Wisa, Andrew

Youngblood, McKennah

Zanders, Lorna

