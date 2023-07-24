ALTON - The Marquette Catholic choir was the opening act Wednesday night at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Mo., for the Foreigner and Loverboy Historic Farewell Tour.

Foreigner and Loverboy were both some of the 1980s' biggest hit makers. The show featured more than 20 combined chart-topping songs.

Streams of Foreigner's hits have approached 15 million per week. Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums.

Marquette Catholic Music and Theater Director Brett Klauss said: "It was a great experience for the students in front of a large crowd, with a professional sound system, audio engineers, and all that comes with a national touring show. We are so proud of our performing arts program and these talented students."

Marquette Principal Tim Harmon said the choir members have worked hard and that he was very proud of their representation of Marquette Catholic at this concert with big-name rock and roll bands.

