Marquette Catholic Captures Fourth Boys Volleyball Win
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' volleyball team won its fourth match of the season on Monday night with a 25-22, 26-24 win over Saxony Lutheran from Jackson, MO.
Statistical highlights were as follows:
Rolen Eveans (junior)- 5 kills, 2 blocks, 8 assists,
8 digs and 4 serve receives (no errors).
Ryan DeClue (sophomore) - 7 service points on 12 serves, 7 kills,
16 digs (2 errors), and 12 serve receives (no errors).
Marquette improves to 4-7 on the season and plays at Althoff on Wednesday.
