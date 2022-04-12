Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' volleyball team won its fourth match of the season on Monday night with a 25-22, 26-24 win over Saxony Lutheran from Jackson, MO.

Statistical highlights were as follows:

Rolen Eveans (junior)- 5 kills, 2 blocks, 8 assists,

8 digs and 4 serve receives (no errors).

Ryan DeClue (sophomore) - 7 service points on 12 serves, 7 kills,

16 digs (2 errors), and 12 serve receives (no errors).

Marquette improves to 4-7 on the season and plays at Althoff on Wednesday.

