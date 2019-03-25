Marquette Catholic captures boys dual match against Althoff
March 25, 2019 8:48 AM
ALTON - Marquette Catholic captured a dual boys tennis match Saturday against Belleville Althoff.
Explorers' Senior Daniel McCluskey and Jr. Andrew Bower had convincing wins in singles and doubles. Nathan Joehl won his match in two sets. Mark Tassinari won his singles match in a grueling tiebreaker match.
Marquette is scheduled to play Roxana on Monday.