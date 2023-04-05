ALTON – One thing is for certain, Marquette Catholic’s boys' volleyball team is prepared and plays each match with a lot of heart and determination. The boys are coached by Mark Ellebracht and despite a strong schedule this spring, are 5-5-2 overall and have three Gateway Metro Conference wins to date.

Marquette lost to Althoff 10-25 and 9-25 on Tuesday.

The boys won over Father McGivney Catholic this past Thursday 25-22 and 25-21.

The stats for the Explorers against McGivney were as follows:

Ryan DeClue - 11 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs (no errors).

Max Cogan - 5 kills, 7 assists.

Will Schwartz - 16 serve/receive - no errors, 23 digs - 1 error.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rolen Eveans - 8 service points, 6 kills, 12 assists.

Connor Wieckhorst - 9 kills, 9 serve/receive - no errors.

Brody Hendricks - 8 service points, 1 ace, 2 blocks.

Nick Trefny - 1 block.

“I’m proud of how the guys didn’t give up and kept working,” Coach Ellebracht said. “We knew we’d be challenged and we were with some pretty solid defense by McGivney, but my guys found a way to finish each set. Our setters Rolen Eveans and Max Cogan have done a nice job sharing that role and then hitting when they’re in the front row. It gives us a few more offensive weapons.

“Brody Hendricks and Nick Trefny are starting to pick it in the middle, and Will Schwartz is getting to a lot of balls in the back row and keeping the point alive. Ryan DeClue and Connor Wieckhorst are our go-to guys to get a point when we need a big play, plus Ryan has had some key blocks already this season.”

Coach Ellebracht said overall, he is very optimistic about this team.

“Some of our starters have two or three years of experience and we have the potential to get better each week,” he said.

More like this: