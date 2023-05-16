Listen to the story

WATERLOO - The Marquette Catholic boys volleyball team recorded its 17th win of the season Monday night at Gibault Catholic 2-0 (25-6, 25-17).

Marquette is now 17-7-2 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers' Max Cogan was a leader in stats with eight service points, while Rolen Eveans had seven service points and Ryan DeClue had six service points.

Marquette will play its final regular season match on Wednesday against Belleville West at Marquette.

The junior varsity match on Wednesday starts at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.

More like this: