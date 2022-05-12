ALTON - Marquette Catholic boys tennis team defeated Alton 5-4 in a rival match Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park. The match featured 10-game pro sets and had a late start time of 5 p.m. due to the weather.

Singles

No. 1 - Stetson Isringhausen defeated Parker Mayhew (A) 10-1

No. 2 - Thomas Wendle defeated Xavier Carter (A) 10-2

No. 3 - Joe Brangorberg defeated Luke Boyd (A) 10-8

No. 4 - Victor Humphrey (A) defeated Preston Stork 10-8

No. 5 - Jackson Pranger defeated Chance Linenfelser (A) 10-6

No. 6 - James McKeever (A) defeated Adam Richard 10-4

Doubles

No. 1 - Isringhausen and Wendle defeated Mayhew/Carter (A) 11-9

No. 2 - Boyd and McKeever (A) defeated Brangboberg/Pranger 10-7

No. 3 - Humphrey and Nate Bartlett (A) defeated Stork/Richard 10-4

Alton High Coach Macias said: "It was warm today but both teams handled it well. I don't think either team has ever played a ten-game pro set, but that didn't favor anyone either. Marquette played well and beat us today.

"We really got down in singles and then we played great in doubles and had a chance to win the match, we just couldn't pull it off. I'm proud of the boys for battling. Now we need to bounce right back because we have conference on Friday."

Alton is 9-10 overall.

