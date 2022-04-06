Marquette Catholic Boys Tennis Rolls Past Granite City 9-0 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' tennis rolled to a 9-0 triumph over Granite City on Monday. The Explorers' singles winners were: Stetson Isringhausen Thomas Wendle Joe Brangenberg Article continues after sponsor message Preston Storm Jackson Pranger Doubles Winners Isringhausen/Stork; Wendle/Brangenberg and a forfeit from Granite City. The Explorers are at home against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, then travel to Collinsville at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, and host multiple opponents with the Robert Logan Invitational at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending