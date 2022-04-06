ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' tennis rolled to a 9-0 triumph over Granite City on Monday.

The Explorers' singles winners were:

Stetson Isringhausen

Thomas Wendle

Joe Brangenberg

Preston Storm

Jackson Pranger

Doubles Winners

Isringhausen/Stork; Wendle/Brangenberg and a forfeit from Granite City.

The Explorers are at home against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, then travel to Collinsville at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, and host multiple opponents with the Robert Logan Invitational at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

