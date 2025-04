Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys tennis team won a pair of meets this week, defeating Civic Memorial 9-0 and Greenville 9-0 to run their record to 15-1 on the year, 12-0 in duals.

Against the Eagles, Jon Claywell defeated Robinson 6-2, 6-1; Daniel McCluskey defeated Wesabski 6-0, 6-0; Joe Segreni downed Winter 6-1, 6-1, A.J. Bower scored a win over Singletan 6-0, 6-0, Peter Wendle defeated Dixon 6-0, 6-1 and Alex Cousley defeated Klacke 6-1, 6-0 in singles play.

Article continues after sponsor message

In doubles play, Claywell/McCluskey defeated Robinson/Wesabski 8-0, Segner/Bower defeated Winter/Dixon 8-1 and Wendle/Nathan Walters downed Singletan/Klacke 8-3.

Against the Comets, singles play saw Bower defeat Kennen Oestreich 6-4, 6-4; Wendle upended Josh Brannon 6-3, 6-0; Claywell scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Chris Kester; McCluskey beat Zach Bohannon 6-0, 6-0; Cousley upended Chris Watterson 6-1, 6-2; and Segneri downed Seth Owen 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles play, Bower/Segneri defeated Kester/Waterson 6-2, 6-1; Claywell/McCluskey defeated Oestrich/Watterson 6-4, 6-3; and Wendel/Walters won over Bohannon/Owens 6-1, 6-4.

More like this: