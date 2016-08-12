ALTON – Marquette Catholic's boys soccer team got preseason training under way this week coming off a season in which they reached the Round of 16 in the IHSA Class 2A soccer playoffs, falling to eventual state champion Waterloo in the Columbia Sectional final.

The Explorers finished the year 14-7-4 and Marquette coach Jeremy Sanfillippo is optimistic going into the new season. “Our practices over the summer went well and our captain-run practices have gone good,” Sanfillippo said of practices run by captain Zach Weinman. “The practices have gone well and we've picked up three freshmen that have a good opportunity to play on the varsity. We've had contact with the freshmen during freshman orientation so they've come in been working and getting to know the guys to help them get acclimated to the school and with the soccer team.

“We lost several of our seniors from last year; we're going to be a little young this year and I think the young guys are going to step up; we played in a scrimmage against Belleville East and we did very well – we shut them out and moved the ball, which was important.”

The Explorers' work ethic is an important thing for Sanfillippo's side. “I've got guys who come out and work hard every day and are leaders out there,” Sanfillippo said. “That's what carries over from last year to this year; one thing about Marquette, we've got that tradition where we help each other out as new guys come in and help build them to when they become juniors and seniors to help them carry the tradition on.

“We come out, we work hard and we know we have to work harder than some of the other schools. We have the support of our fellow students and our AD (Jack Holmes) and principal (Michael Slaughter).”

Weinman will be one of the top players returning for the Explorers, along with Nick Heman in the goal replacing the graduated Brandon Sanfillippo and junior Noah Fahenstock, who moves the ball well, Sanfillippo said. “Our goal this year is to get to the final 16,” Sanfillippo said.

The Explorers open their season Aug. 22 at their home field, Gordon Moore Park, against Southwestern Conference school Collinsville before going on to a tournament at Effingham St. Anthony. The schedule is dotted with area rivals Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Metro East Lutheran and McGivney Catholic of Glen Carbon along with matches against Southwestern Conference teams like Edwardsville, Granite City, Belleville East and Belleville West. The IHSA Class 2A playoffs get under way in mid-October, with the state tournament the weekend of Nov. 4-5 in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates.

