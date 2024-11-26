ALTON — Marquette Catholic's boys basketball team demonstrated resilience and teamwork during their season opener on Monday night, defeating Freeburg 61-51 in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament. The game showcased the young roster, which includes multiple sophomores and juniors, and two freshmen under the guidance of Coach Cody Best.

Junior Cameron Golike led the Explorers with 20 points, while 6-foot-5 freshman Chase Jones contributed 17 points to the victory. Coach Best expressed optimism about the Explorers' potential with such talent throughout his ranks.

"We played very well overall for our first game," Best said. "It was a slow start; we are so young, I think some of our players were a little shellshocked. We had a discussion at halftime and made adjustments, and our guys executed down the stretch."

Best noted that while he does not yet see a standout player. He said he believes in the overall talent of the team.

Article continues after sponsor message

"If we can get multiple guys in double digits, that might be our identity this year," he said.

In addition to Golike and Chase Jones, juniors Carson Jones and James Sehorn each added five points for the Explorers. Jack Rea, Noah Menke, and Nolan Robinson contributed four points each, while Camden Daniels rounded out the scoring with one point.

Cameron Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman, will also contribute to the varsity squad's height this season with Robinson.

Marquette Catholic will continue tournament action on Tuesday night, Nov. 26, against Staunton.

More like this: