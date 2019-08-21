Marquette Catholic Blue/Grey Scrimmage, Girls Golf Blast Off Both Set for Saturday
August 21, 2019 11:13 AM August 21, 2019 2:47 PM
ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Blue/Grey Scrimmage, is set at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Alton Bowl Football Field.
Girls Golf Blast Off Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Marquette Catholic said Fox Sports Prepzone will be at Marquette High School at 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, to do a feature.