ALTON - The Marquette Catholic High School Blue/Grey Scrimmage, is set at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Alton Bowl Football Field. Girls Golf Blast Off Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Marquette Catholic said Fox Sports Prepzone will be at Marquette High School at 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, to do a feature.